A dozen gunmen killed in raid on Qaisari house

Security & Crime

A dozen gunmen killed in raid on Qaisari house

By
Jawed Ahmad
On
Dec 16, 2019 - 11:14

KABULinfo-icon/Mazar-i-Sharif (Pajhwok): Police in northern Balkh province say a raid on the residence of strongman Nizamuddin Qaisari has ended, but the commander’s fate remains unknown.

Police chief Ajmal Fayez told Pajhwok Afghan News at least 12 illegal gunmen loyal to Qaisari were killed in the raid. A commander of the gunmen, Nek Mohammad, was among the dead, he said.

The police chief said 30 militiamen were captured alive with weapons and ammunition. Two policemen were also injured in the raid but they are in stable condition.

Fayez said there was no clear information about Qaisari. He believed the warlord might have managed to flee the area.

On the other hand, a source in the Ministry of Interior told Pajhwok Qaisari had spread rumours about his escape.

Qaisari has allegedly caused a sense of insecurity by extorting money from people in Mazar-i-Sharif.

