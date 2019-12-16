Pajhwok Services

Farah: 72 mad dog-bite cases happen in 2 months

By
Benyamin Bariz
On
Dec 16, 2019 - 15:51

FARAH CITY (Pajhwok): Mad dogs have bitten 72 individuals during the past two months in western Farah province, residents and officials said on Monday.

Hamayoon, a resident of Farah City, told Pajhwok Afghan News the population of rabid dogs had increased in recent months in the provincial capital.

He said mad dogs had bitten two of his relatives in the Nawbahar village of the provincial capital. One of them lost his life, he added.

Nisar Ahmad, another resident of the 4th police district, confirmed the number of rabid dogs had been on the rise across the province.

One of cousins was attacked by a rabid dog sometime back. Given the victim’s deteriorating condition, he was taken to Pakistaninfo-icon for treatment.

Ahmad urged the authorities concerned to take effective measures for the elimination of the threat posed by pye dogs in the province.

Gul Ahmad Faqiri, a member of the provincial council, told Pajhwok stray dogs had bitten 72 people. Two of them lost their lives while the rest were treated.

He said the PC had discussed the issue with the municipal and Public Healthinfo-icon department officials. The public representatives stressed the elimination of rabid dogs.

He said the dog bite victims received initial medical treatment in Farah and Herat provinces, with some taken to neighbouring Pakistan.

Public Health Director Dr. Abdul Jabbar Shaiq said they lacked anti-rabies vaccine. However, he hoped the vaccine would be received soon.

He said efforts were underway for the elimination of rabid dogs.

