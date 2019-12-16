Heratis worried about increasing security incidents

HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): Provincial council members and civil society activists in western Herat province on Monday expressed deep concern about latest security incidents, urging the government to prevent such incidents in future.

The residents claimed four terrorist incidents and blasts took place within the past four days in Herat City, the provincial capital.

According to reports, unknown armed men attacked the Maulvi oil station in 12th police district’, killing three policemen on Friday, including an officer.

Separately, an Independent Election Commission (IEC ) official was shot dead in the provincial capital on last Saturday.

Recently, three policemen and two assailants were killed and another, five, including policeman and four civilians were wounded as gunmen attacked the 10th police district late on Sunday night.

Elsewhere, five people were injured in a bomb blast inside a cope shop in the 7th police district late on Sunday night.

Ashraf Sadat, a civil society activist in Herat City, expressed his deep concern over the increasing security incidents in the province, saying security forces should take measures in this regard.

Ahmad, a resident of the provincial capital, said security incidents were increasing day by day and as a result local residents could not walk freely.

GhulamSadiq, another resident, said the police headquarters should try to prevent such incidents in Herat.

Abdul Rahim Salehi, a member of the province council, criticizing security organs’ weakness, said negligence of security forces caused such incidents.

He said at least 20 security forces suffered causalities during the past three days.

He said, “When security forces could not protect themselves, how they would defend us.”

Dauat Hashami, deputy governor, also confirmed the latest incidents and said Taliban militants were no longer able to fight face to face with security forces, thus conducting terrorist attacks in the province.

He said security forces were investigating the latest incidents to arrest the perpetrators.

Pk/ma