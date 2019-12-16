Pajhwok Services

IEC completes vote recount in 3 provinces

Governance & Politics

ارشيف

By
Abaseen Zahir
On
Dec 16, 2019 - 10:30

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): The Independent Election Commission (IECinfo-icon) says the vote recount and audit process has been completed in three provinces.

On Sunday, poll panel embarked on vote recount and audit process in seven provinces.

The commission said preliminary results from the presidential election would be announced later in the week.

The recount of ballots is in progress in Jawzjan, Faryab, Badakhshan, Takhar, Baghlan, Sar-i-Pul and Panjsher.

IEC Secretary Habib Rahman Nang tweeted the ballot recount was over in Jawzjan, Panjsher and Sar-i-Pul.

Tags: 

