Operation to arrest Qaisari will continue: Balkh police

MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): The police chief for northern Balkh province on Monday said police would continue their hunt for illegal commander Nizamuddin Qaisari until he was put behind the bars.

Brig. Gen. Ajmal Faez told reporters in Mazar-i-Sharif, the capital of Balkh, that Qaisari’s house was under the control of Special Forces and the operation to arrest him was yet to end.

Faez said Qaisari was hiding in his house and there were no exact reports if he had fled.

He said Qasari was accused of multiple crimes and illegal activities. He said security forces would find Qaisari where ever he was hiding.

Seven bodyguards of Qasari have been killed, one injured and 35 others arrested, Faez said two policemen were injured and civilians suffered no casualties in the operation to capture Qaisari.

Dr.Najibullah Hashami, a senior Junbish Party member, said Qaisari was fine and arrived in Jawzjan province last night.

He said Junbish party leader Babar Farahmand visited Mazar-i-Sharif last night and held talks with the governor and other officials when the operation on Qaisari was intensified and his house was bombarded.

Junbesh Party spokesperson Bashir Tayanj said the party was unaware of Qaisari’s location.

He said the views expressed by Dr.Najibullah were his personal and had nothing to do with the party.

Shafiquallah Shaeq, head of the Zonal Hospital, said only one policeman who was injured during the operation had been shifted to hospital. He said civilians suffered no casualties in the incident.

Mohibullah, a resident of the locality, told Pajhwok Afghan News his three storey-house was completely burnt in the operation. “It was midnight when I fled my house. When I returned all my house was burnt.”

Nh/ma