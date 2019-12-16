Pajhwok Services

Seeking pay raise, Helmand teachers go on strike

Education

Seeking pay raise, Helmand teachers go on strike

By
Pajhwok Report
On
Dec 16, 2019 - 19:54

LASHKARGAH (Pajhwok): Schoolteachers in southern Helmand province went on strike on Monday against not increasing their salaries and not receiving land plots.

Shah WaliZirmal, a teacher at Markaz-i-high school in Lashkargah City, the provincial capital, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the government had promised them land plots years ago, but the promise remained unfulfilled.

He said, “President Ashraf Ghani had said we will be given land plots and our salaries will be increased, but no nothing happened, so we went on strike today”.

Another teacher, NiamatullahUlfat, told Pajhwok the teachers’ association had decided to go on strike in the province.

He said, “The government has to increase our salaries and give us plots besides other opportunities such as master degree educationinfo-icon.”

Abdul Tawab, Helmand teachers’ association deputy head, said their strike would continue until the government addressed their demands.

Shabir Ahmad, a student at the provincial capital high school, said: “Government should rapidly address teachers’ demands otherwise they will be deprived of our classes.”

Mohammad Dauat Shah Safari, education director, told Pajhwok efforts were underway to address teachers’ demands as soon as possible.

He said the land designated for teachers was in insecure area, but now the situation there had returned to normal and the government had ordered them to start the distribution of land. He urged teachers to end their strike so students’ studies did not affect.

