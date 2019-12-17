29 Taliban killed in Kunduz, Kandahar raids

KUNDUZ CITY, KANDAHAR CITY (Pajhwok): At least 29 Taliban militants have been killed in security forces operations in northern Kunduz and southern Kandahar provinces, officials said on Tuesday.

Eleven Taliban gunmen were killed in Chahardara of Kunduz late Monday night, said Hadi Jamal, 217th Pamir Military Corps deputy spokesman in Kunduz.

He told Pajhwok Afghan News that the Afghan National Army (ANA) 4th unit personnel carried out the operation in Chahardara district.

The forces also captured 12 weapons, 17 rocket shells and other ammunition during the nighttime operation, Jamal said.

Elsewhere in the district, another 10 Taliban insurgents were killed and their two hideouts destroyed in air strikes the same night, the military official said.

Jalil, a resident of Chahardara district, told Pajhwok that security forces carried out operations in Isakhel village of the district late Monday night, killing 10 Taliban militants and destroying their hideouts.

However, the Taliban rejected their fighters suffered casualties during the last night operations. The group spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said security forces killed only two civilians in the Chahardara clash.

Elsewhere in southern Kandahar province, eight Taliban militants were killed and another four were captured alive in Shah Walikot district.

Bahir Ahmadi, the governor’s spokesman, told Pajhwok security forces conducted clearing operations in Speen Kicha area of the district.

He said at least eight militants were killed and another four were captured alive during the raid that also resulted in confiscation of weapons and motorbikes.

