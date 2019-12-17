Pajhwok Services

6 Haqqani rebels eliminated in Paktika airstrike

Security & Crime

ارشيف

6 Haqqani rebels eliminated in Paktika airstrike

By
Rahim Khan Khoshal
On
Dec 17, 2019 - 14:56

 

SHARANA (Pajhwok): At least six members of the Haqqani networkinfo-icon have been killed in a foreign forces airstrike in Barmal district of southeastern Paktika province, an official said on Tuesday

Police spokesman Shah Mahmood Arian told Pajhwok Afghan News the airstrike was carried out in Lamani area of the district on Monday night.

He said six militants of the Haqqani Network were killed in the air raid. According to Arian, the slain militants were key figures of the group.

Rahmatullah Waziri, a resident of Barmal district, confirmed the air raid but was unable to say if the slain persons were civilians or militants.

However, the Talibaninfo-icon and foreign forces are yet to comment about the airstrike.

