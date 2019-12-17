Pajhwok Services

Airstrike hits attackers who killed local army men

Security & Crime

Airstrike hits attackers who killed local army men

By
Saifullah Maftoon
On
Dec 17, 2019 - 17:11

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): Seven attackers who killed 23 local army members in Qarabagh district of southern Ghazni province have been killed in an airstrike, an official said on Tuesday.

On Friday night, 23 local army personnel were killed in a militant attack in Lewani bazaar area of Qarabagh district.

A security source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Pajhwok Afghan News at least nine Taliban fighters in army uniform opened fire at the soldiers and killed 23 of them. The militants also seized a tank and other vehicles.

But Mohammad Arif Noori, the governor’s spokesman, told Pajhwok seven of the nine attackers have been killed.

He said, “The militants were under air forces watch and attacked them between Barli and Shah Gholi areas of Ab Band district late on Monday night.”

He said a tank and some of weapons the militants were also destroyed in the airstrike.

Mohammad Anwar, a resident of the district, told Pajhwok that six Talibaninfo-icon militants had been killed in a airstrike late on Monday night.

The Taliban have not yet commended in this regard.

