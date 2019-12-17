Another businessman kidnapped in Jalalabad

JALALABAD CITY (Pajhwok): Unidentified gunmen have kidnapped a businessman from Jalalabad City, the capital of eastern Nangarhar province, a trader representative said on Tuesday.

Shakirullah Sapi, spokesperson for the Nangarhar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told Pajhwok Afghan News Ghulam Mohammad, a businessman, was kidnapped from Bagrami locality in the limits of the seventh Municipality District on Monday evening.

He said Mohammad, who was abducted from his home, became forth businessman to be kidnapped from Jalalabad in the past one month.

He asked the government to take steps for safety of businessmen, their families and assets.

Pajhwok asked Police Spokesperson Faridullah about the incident but he was unaware.

Ten days back, another businessman was kidnapped from Daraontai area of Jalalabad City. The businessman was quickly recovered by security forces and handed him over to his family.

