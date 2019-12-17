Pajhwok Services

Mediation sought to empower Afghan peace process

Governance & Politics

Mediation sought to empower Afghan peace process

By
Pajhwok reporter
On
Dec 17, 2019 - 17:57

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Participants of a meeting on Tuesday said mediation should be sought for empowering the peace process between the Afghan government and the Talibaninfo-icon.

The views were expressed at a conference organized by Afghan Mediothek, a peace and democracy advocacy organization in Kabul.

Speaking on the occasion, deputy information and culture minister Ajmal Shahpor said the Taliban should listen to the demands of the Afghan government regarding peace.

He said the youths should be also given part in the peace process for reaching a stable peace in the country.

“There is need for mediation for empowering the peace process between the Afghan government and the Taliban so both sides reach an agreement”, he said.

“After the arrival of Islam, many wars had been resolved through mediation, so the government and the Taliban should also seek mediation,” he said.

Gul Ahmad Hamidi, a member of Afghan Mediothek from Kandahar province, said youth’s mediation in the peace process was also important.

He said there were many types of violence in Afghanistaninfo-icon and needed efforts to be eliminated.

Ehsan Zia, head of US Institute for Peace, said that great opportunities had surfaced about peace in Afghanistan which should be taken advantage of.

He said reaching a stable peace despite war and violence was impossible. “We can end war with mediation and reach a stable peace,” he said.

Peter Prügel, Germany ambassador to Afghanistan who was also present in the meeting, said that a mediator was very important for the Afghan peace process. He said mediation could help get the warring sides closer.

The Taliban and the US have been in talks for a political solution to the Afghan conflict since a year, but the talks were suspended twice and the sides are yet to reach an agreement.

