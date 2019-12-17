Over 600,000 women to become self-reliant in agriculture

KABUL (Pajhwok): Agriculture , Irrigation and Livestock Nasir Ahmad Durrani on Tuesday said over 600,000 women would be engaged in an economic empowerment program to attain self-sufficiency over the next four years.

Durrani, who was addressing the third national conference of women empowerment here, said that the program would help provide work opportunities in agriculture to more than 600,000 women in different provinces of the country in the next four years.

He said the program included nursery farms, greenhouses, processing agricultural products, distribution of poultry farms, bee farms, goat, sheep and other livestock that would help women attain self-sufficiency.

“The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock after four years will be able to help at least 616,000 women become economically self-reliant through agriculture,” he said.

Durrani said his ministry in recent years was able to support 400,000 women through various programs and help them improve their economy.

These women also received required training form the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, he said.

Nazira Rahman, Family Economy Program in charge at the ministry, said that the ministry was able to create groups of empowered women in 14 provinces of the country since 2015.

A number of women also showcased their products including honey, jam, sources, pastes, dry pepper, pickles, cheese and others in the program.

