Taliban facilitating Daesh, Al Qaeda in Afghanistan: Raz

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan ’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Adela Raz has said the Taliban are providing Daesh and Al Qaeda opportunity for subversive activities.

Raz expressed the views on Monday night during the UN Security Council meeting. She briefed the Security Council on the current situation in Afghanistan and thanked the UN Assistance Mission for Afghanistan for its multi-dimensional support and cooperation.

Raz talked about several initiatives, legislations and covenants accomplished by Afghan government in the past four years and termed them vital for Afghanistan’s self-reliance.

The Afghan envoy also briefed the UN Security Council about President Ashraf Ghani’s initiatives for peace and reconciliation in the country and thanked that international community for its cooperation and backing.

She talked about the presence of Alqaeda and Daesh in Afghanistan and accused the Taliban of facilitating terrorist groups to remain active in Afghanistan.

"We welcome efforts of our regional & int'l partners in seeking to facilitate an environment for direct talks between the government and the Taliban, but we remain firm that a willingness to move this process can only come in the form of an immediate ceasefire by the Taliban..."

nh/ma