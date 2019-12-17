Taliban have nothing to give Afghans except terror: Ghani

KABUL (Pajhwok): After bomb explosions in Khost and Balkh provinces, President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday said the Taliban had nothing to give the Afghans except terror, crimes, murders and miseries.

At least 10 civilians were killed in a bomb blast in southeastern Khost province on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, five traffic officers were among 22 others wounded in a magnetic bomb blast in Mazar-i-Sharif, capital of Balkh province.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attacks.

A statement from the Presidential Palace said President Ghani condemned the incidents and said the Taliban had nothing for people but terror and crimes.

The Taliban by targeting civilian facilities and people with terrorist attacks would receive only hate in return from the public, he said.

“Our brave security forces would definitely take revenge of these attacks against our people. They will chase them anywhere and kill them,” Ghani said.

He shared his sympathies with the bereaved families and prayed for the recovery of those who injured in these incidents.

On the other hand, Former President Hamid Karzai condemned recent incidents in which civilians suffered casualties in Khost, Balkh and Jawzjan provinces.

He asked people to join hands for ending violence and bringing peace to the country.

