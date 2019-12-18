AGO investigating Logar sodomy claims

PUL-I-ALAM (Pajhwok): The Attorney General Office (AGO) is investigating allegations of sodomy in several schools in central Logar province, an official said on Wednesday.

A month ago, a leading British newspaper published an explosive investigative report about the sexual abuse of schoolchildren in Logar.

At least 546 boy students of six schools in Logar were sexually assaulted by a pedophile ring involving teachers, principals and powerful local figures.

A number of victims, whose videos were leaked on Facebook, had since been killed, the report said. The issue sparked outrage among officials and residents across the province.

The infuriated individuals took to the streets and staged demonstrations in Logar, where the National Directorate of Security (NDS ) arrested civil society activist Musa Mohammadi.

Deedar Lawang, the governor’s spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News an AGO delegation, led by Noor Habib, had arrived in the province to probe the allegations.

He said: “The delegation has promised to probe the issue thoroughly and to share its findings with the government.”

Provincial Council Chairman Habibullah Stanikzai told Pajhwok the delegation should investigate the sodomy claims from all angles.

“The education sector has been insulted by the baseless claims of civil society activists. It should be investigated seriously,” he remarked.

