AIHRC says investigating Alipur’s brutalities

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) on Wednesday said it has started investigating alleged atrocities of illegal commander Alipur on complaints of people from central Maidan Wardak province.

A number of people from central Maidan Wardak province have complained about Alipur, the AIHRC has started investigating them, said Dr. Shukrullah Mashkoor, AIHRC spokesman.

He told Pajhwok Afghan News a number of elders and affected families from Maidan Wardak visited the commission and lodged their complaints about Alipur.

“We have started investigating the issue and the commission has some progress as well, the commission will not keep silence over the matter,” he said.

Alipur is an illegal armed commander in Jalrez district of Maidan Wardak province and many people have complained about his brutalities.

Residents of Tangi Sayedan area of Daimirdad district of Maidan Wardak say that a number of armed men associated with Alipur killed a person named Fazal Rabi about two months ago.

Family members of the victim say Alipur gouged out eyes of Fazal Rabi and cut him into pieces. The family members say they have approached the AIHRC for seeking justice.

Pajhwok obtained a copy of complaint letter written by the family with thumb signatures of six people.

They wrote the ordeal of Fazal Rabi and asked for justice from the commission in the letter.

A number of tribal elders and influential figures of Tangi Sayedan area of Daimirdad district met Governor Muzafaruddin Yamin. The Daimirdad district chief, Fazal Rahman Rahimi, was also present.

The elders complained to the government that Alipur was oppressing people, stopping and looting their vehicles.

Maidan Wardak Governor Muzafaruddin Yamin assured the elders that he would share their concerns with relevant organs, particularly with the Presidential Palace.

Pajhwok tried to contact Alipur for his comment on the issue, but failed.

Alipur was once arrested by Afghan Special Forces last year but was released after second vice-president, Sarwar Danish guaranteed him.

