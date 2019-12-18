Pajhwok Services

Khalilzad in Kabul for consultations on peace talks

Governance & Politics

Khalilzad in Kabul for consultations on peace talks

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Dec 18, 2019 - 11:40

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): US Special Representative for Afghanistaninfo-icon Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has arrived in Kabul for consultations with President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Abdullah.

Presidential spokesman Sidiq Sidiqi confirmed to Pajhwok Afghan News Khalilzad arrived in Kabul late on Tuesday night. The envoy met Ghani but details of the meeting are yet to be known.

On the other hand, an official of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) media office said the visiting diplomat would meet Abdullah on the status of peace negotiations with the Talibaninfo-icon.

The US says the peace talks in Doha could be derailed by Taliban’s refusal to declare a 10-day ceasefire. The US has reportedly floated the idea to sign a peace deal during the ceasefire.

Doha-based Taliban negotiators are said to have sent recommendations to their leadership for taking a final decision on the ceasefire proposal.

On Dec. 13, Khalilzad tweeted he had taken a “brief pause” for the Taliban to consult their leadership about his demand for a reduction in violence.

The American diplomat returned to Qatar after meetings with Pakistani officials last week. The negotiations, however, have not restarted so far.

Khalilzad has taken a “brief pause” from the dialogue after the Taliban conducted a suicide attack near the sprawling US base in the Bagram district of central Parwan province.

