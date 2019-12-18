Pajhwok Services

Maiwand residents demand development projects

Maiwand residents demand development projects

By
Bashir Ahmad Nadem.
On
Dec 18, 2019 - 14:44

KANDAHAR CITY (Pajhwok): Residents of the Maiwand district of southern Kandahar province demand development works and services after the restoration of security.

Haji Obaidullah, the district’s administrative chief, told Pajhwok Afghan News in an exclusive interview that coordination among security forces had increased.

As a result, he said, people were extending cooperation to the security personnel. Residents are dead-set against militant activities in the district.

“Maiwand inhabitants are tired of conflict On the one hand and they are affected by drought on the other. I urge development works and services in the area,” he added.

The district chief called for the execution of uplift schemes to resolve the water shortage issue. He said the government had started work on canals to save rainwater.

About educationinfo-icon and healthinfo-icon services, Obaidullah said they had reopened 17 schools where more than 80,000 students were enrolled.

The official said at least 12 buildings were being constructed under the Citizen Charter Programme -- a huge boost for the education sector.

Health centres were functional in the district but lacked equipment, he explained. He demanded more health facilities, staff and equipment as well.

