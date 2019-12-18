Several killed in battle between security forces, Taliban

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): A deadly clash has occurred between the security forces and Taliban in the capital of southern Ghazni province, with each side claiming casualties on the other.

Mohammad Arif Noori, the governor’s spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News on Wednesday that 11 militants were killed in the overnight gunbattle in Ghazni City.

On the other hand, the Taliban claimed nearly a dozen security personnel were killed as the fighters stormed a security checkpoint jointly manned by the Afghan National Army and police.

In retaliatory gunfire from police, Noori said, 11 security personnel were killed and six others wounded. Two security officials, including highway commander Mirwais Akrami were also injured in the firefight.

Naqibullah, a resident of Shahbaz area, said fighting erupted in the village at 7pm. “The clash lasted several hours. When air support arrived, the Taliban fled the village,” he added.

Meanwhile, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the clash in Shahbaz area. Eleven government forces and three Taliban were killed, he said.

