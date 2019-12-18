Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Several killed in battle between security forces, Taliban

Security & Crime

ارشيف

Several killed in battle between security forces, Taliban

By
Saifullah Maftoon
On
Dec 18, 2019 - 14:31

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): A deadly clash has occurred between the security forces and Talibaninfo-icon in the capital of southern Ghazni province, with each side claiming casualties on the other.

Mohammad Arif Noori, the governor’s spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News on Wednesday that 11 militants were killed in the overnight gunbattle in Ghazni City.

On the other hand, the Taliban claimed nearly a dozen security personnel were killed as the fighters stormed a security checkpoint jointly manned by the Afghan National Army and police.

In retaliatory gunfire from police, Noori said, 11 security personnel were killed and six others wounded. Two security officials, including highway commander Mirwais Akrami were also injured in the firefight.

Naqibullah, a resident of Shahbaz area, said fighting erupted in the village at 7pm. “The clash lasted several hours. When air support arrived, the Taliban fled the village,” he added.

Meanwhile, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the clash in Shahbaz area. Eleven government forces and three Taliban were killed, he said.

mud

Tags: 

Related Article

AGO investigating Logar sodomy claims
49 journalists killed in lowest death toll this year: RSF
Another businessman kidnapped in Jalalabad
Airstrike hits attackers who killed local army men
Afghanistan dangerous place for children: UNICEF
  • 673 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update