Supporting Afghan forces key to regional peace: Mohib

Governance & Politics

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Dec 18, 2019 - 20:23

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib on Wednesday said the Afghanistaninfo-icon defense and security forces were not only fighting for peace and stability in their country but for the stability of the entire region.

Addressing the second Regional Security Dialogue summit in Iran’s capital Tehran, Mohib said terrorism, extremism, drugs and non-state actors threatened regional stability.

The summit in Tehran was attended by national security advisors from Iran, Russia, India, China, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

The Afghan NSA said supporting his country’s security forces was the only way to restore peace and stability in Afghanistan and peace and stability in the war-torn country meant peace and stability in the region.

Mohib said hundreds of Daesh affiliates surrendered to the Afghan security forces in November in eastern Nangarhar province, which showed the capability of the Afghan defense organs.

He said the surrender of Daesh was a great security victory as nothing like that had happened elsewhere in the worldinfo-icon.  He said people’s participation played a key role in the defeat of Daesh in Afghanistan and it showed Daesh and other terrorist groups had no place in the country.

However, Mohib said doing away with international terrorism in Afghanistan was not possible without finding solution to the question of Talibaninfo-icon. He said the Taliban paved the ground for other terrorist groups to operate in Afghanistan.

