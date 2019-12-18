Pajhwok Services

Vote recount completed in 6 provinces: IEC

Governance & Politics

Azizullah Hamdard
Dec 18, 2019 - 10:13

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): The Independent Election Commission (IECinfo-icon) on Wednesday said the vote recount and audit process had been competed in six provinces.

The commission has so far audited and recounted votes from a number of polling stations in 27 of the 34 provinces.

However, a number of presidential tickets including Stability and Partnership led by Dr. Abdullah Abdullah boycotted the process.

Some days back, Dr. Abdullah, head of the Stability and Partnership team, asked his supporters to allow the panel to complete the vote recount in the remaining seven provinces.

Earlier in the week, the IEC said the vote recount and audit process had been launched in Jawzjan, Faryab, Badakhshan, Takhar, Baghlan, Sar-i-Pul and Panjsher provinces.

According to IEC Secretary Habib Rahman Nang, the ballot recount was over in Jawzjan, Panjsher, Sar-i-Pul, Badakhshan and Faryab provinces.

The presidential election was held on September 28. But due to technical issues in separation of clean and fraudulent votes, the panel could not announce the result on its due date.

But the commission said preliminary results from the election would be announced later this week.

