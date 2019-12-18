Wolesi Jirga okays decree on local council draft law

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Wolesi Jirga or lower house of Parliament on Wednesday approved the presidential legislative decree on regulation of local council draft law.

Fida Mohammad Ulfat Saleh, head of the house internal security commission, told today’s session that the local councils’ regulation draft law was sent to the Wolesi Jirga through 350 legislative decree of the president for approval.

He said that the aims of the law were to maintain government’s development goals and improve economic, social and cultural affairs of local organs, ensure public participation in plans and implementation of development programs of the government, strengthening relations between the people and the government.

He added the law defines duties, authorities and procedures of local councils and coordinating their activities with government departments.

This law is prepared in six chapters and 64 articles following articles 138, 139 and 140 of the Constitution, he said.

The draft law was discussed by permanent commissions of the lower house and they found nothing controversial in it, Ulfat said.

Mir Rahman Rahmani, Wolesi Jirga speaker, put the law for vote and of 144 lawmakers present 142 approved it.

mds/ma