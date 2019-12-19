7 Taliban killed in Paktika operations

SHARAN (Pajhwok): Seven Taliban have been killed five others injured in two separate operations in the Wazikhwa and Sarobi districts of southeastern Paktika province, a statement said on Thursday.

Four Taliban were killed and three others injured in police raid in Gawashti locality on the Taliban hideout, a statement from the provincial Police Headquarters said.

The Taliban training centre was destroyed in the operation and police recovered some weapons from the facility.

Elsewhere, three Taliban were killed and two others injured in police raid in the Sulaimankhel locality of Sarobi district. According to the statement these Taliban militants searched and snatched passengers on the part of the highway going through this area.

The Taliban have not spoken about their casualties in the police operations.

nh