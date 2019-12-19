Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Badakhshan police seize chemical, acid from truck

Security & Crime

آرشيف

Badakhshan police seize chemical, acid from truck

By
Mohammad Gul Tanha
On
Dec 19, 2019 - 18:49

FAIZABAD (Pajhwok): Police in northeastern Badakhshan province have seized hundreds of kilograms of solid chemical used in making drugs and hundreds of liters of acid.

Police spokesperson Sanaullah Rohani told Pajhwok Afghan News the chemical and acid were cleverly hidden in vacant places of a Kamaz truck which police intercepted on Wednesday night.

He said the truck from Balkh province was en route to Argo district of Badakhshan province.

The spokesperson said two individuals had been arrested in connection with the drug trafficking who are residents of Mazar-i- Sharif.

He said police were investigating the matter and the case would be referred to judicial organs after their investigation was over.

Nh/ma

 

Tags: 

Related Article

7 Taliban killed in Paktika operations
Worsening insecurity worries Herat residents
Police killed three protesting civilians in Uruzgan
1 person killed, 2 wounded in Kabul blast
AIHRC says investigating Alipur’s brutalities
  • 613 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update