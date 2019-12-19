Badakhshan police seize chemical, acid from truck

FAIZABAD (Pajhwok): Police in northeastern Badakhshan province have seized hundreds of kilograms of solid chemical used in making drugs and hundreds of liters of acid.

Police spokesperson Sanaullah Rohani told Pajhwok Afghan News the chemical and acid were cleverly hidden in vacant places of a Kamaz truck which police intercepted on Wednesday night.

He said the truck from Balkh province was en route to Argo district of Badakhshan province.

The spokesperson said two individuals had been arrested in connection with the drug trafficking who are residents of Mazar-i- Sharif.

He said police were investigating the matter and the case would be referred to judicial organs after their investigation was over.

Nh/ma