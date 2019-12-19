Pajhwok Services

Craftswomen in Balkh seek market for products

Business & Economics

Craftswomen in Balkh seek market for products

By
Pajhwok Report
On
Dec 19, 2019 - 16:51

MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): Businesswomen in northern Balkh province on Thursday demanded market for their products at a gathering in Mazar-i-Sharif, the provincial capital city.

Nazia Haidari, provincial chamber of commerce head, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the event held for craftswomen was aimed at enabling them to share their experiences.

She said the main problem businesswomen faced in Balkh province was lack of appropriate market for their products.

Sidiqa Alizada, owner of a tailoring shop who attended the program, said she received good ideas from other craftswomen.

Businesswoman Hasina Saifi said the status of womeninfo-icon had improved compared to the past. She said there were still some traditions which created problems for women.

Other craftswomen held similar views and demanded market for their products.

