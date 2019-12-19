Ghani approves assistance for 50 artistes

KABUL (Pajhwok): President Ashraf Ghani has approved a suggestion from the Ministry of Culture and Information regarding assistance to Afghan singers, including Gul Zaman.

In a statement, the Presidential Palace said the ministry had organised an art festival. At least 450 artistes, including singer Gul Zaman, were invited to the event.

The MoCI had suggested financial assistance for 50 artistes a call the president approved, the Palace said.

sa/mud