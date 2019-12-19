Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Ghani approves assistance for 50 artistes

Society

Ghani approves assistance for 50 artistes

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Dec 19, 2019 - 11:33

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): President Ashraf Ghani has approved a suggestion from the Ministry of Culture and Information regarding assistance to Afghan singers, including Gul Zaman.

In a statement, the Presidential Palace said the ministry had organised an art festival. At least 450 artistes, including singer Gul Zaman, were invited to the event.

The MoCI had suggested financial assistance for 50 artistes a call the president approved, the Palace said.

sa/mud

 

Tags: 

Related Article

Maiwand residents demand development projects
9.4m Afghans in need of humanitarian aid in 2020
My years-long protest not bearing fruit, says Najibullah
Govt yet to deliver on promises: Kin of fallen soldiers
Farah: 72 mad dog-bite cases happen in 2 months
  • 525 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update