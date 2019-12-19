No more free water from Afghanistan, Ghani tells neighbors

KABUL (Pajhwok): President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday said Afghanistan ’s neighbors would no longer use the country’s water free of cost and that Kabul would not enter long-term water treaties.

During his meetings with Parliament members and heads of commissions, President Ghani thanked the lawmakers for approving the water management law and urged them to prioritize allocation of budget for water management and also approve the mining law.

Wolesi Jirga commission on culture, education , higher education, haj and auqaf deputy head Lailula Wali Hakimi, head of the commission on natural resources, environment , energy and water Haji Khan Mohammad Wardak and complaints commission head Haji Mohammad Sadiq Qader shared information and plans of other commissions with the president.

The lawmakers thanked the president for his continued meetings with people’s representatives and presented their proposals regarding the government-led and supervised peace process and coordination and cooperation among state institutions.

President Ghani asked the legislators to submit their questions and demands in written form with ministries concerned in order government official were able to come up with preparations and provide timely answer.

The president briefed lawmakers about the government’s upcoming plans regarding reforms in the education, higher education and haj ministries, the peace process, water management, electricity production, capacity building, agriculture , mines, infrastructure and other sectors.

ma