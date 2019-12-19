OIC on Kuala Lumpur summit: Such gatherings would weaken Islam

Pajhwok Services

Governance & Politics

World News

World News

By

By
On
On
Dec 19, 2019 - 11:54

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok) The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) mounted a veiled attack on a Muslim summit in Malaysia shunned by Saudi Arabia, saying such gatherings would weaken Islam.

Leaders of Muslim nations, including Saudi rivals Iran, Turkey and Qatar, will attend the summit this week in Kuala Lumpur, which analysts say is aimed at rivalling the OIC, a 57-member paninfo-icon-Islamic body headquartered in the Saudi city of Jeddah.

Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad dismissed those concerns in a phone call Tuesday with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, insisting the summit was not intended to create a new bloc.

But in thinly veiled criticism of the four-day summit that started yesterday, OIC Secretary General Yousef al-Othaimeen said such gatherings would divide Muslims.

“It is not in the interest of an Islamic nation to hold summits and meetings outside the framework of the (OIC), especially at this time when the worldinfo-icon is witnessing multiple conflicts,” Othaimeen told Sky News Arabia, without directly naming Malaysia.

He added that “any weakening of the OIC platform is a weakening of Islam and Muslims.”

Malaysian officials say King Salman was invited to the Kuala Lumpur meeting but was not attending.

In his call with Dr Mahathir, the king insisted that issues pertaining to the Muslim world should be channelled through the OIC “in order to achieve unity”, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

In a sign that Riyadh was unhappy about the event, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan cancelled his attendance after a recent visit to Saudi Arabia, reportedly to assuage his ally’s concerns.

With the president of the kingdom’s arch-rival Iran and the emir of Qatar — under a two-year Riyadh-led blockade — in attendance, there has been speculation the forum could be used to counter the kingdom’s influence.

 AFP

