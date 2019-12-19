Pajhwok Services

Police killed three protesting civilians in Uruzgan

Security & Crime

Ajmal Wesal
Dec 19, 2019 - 16:56

TIRIMKOT (Pajhwok): Three civilians were killed by police in the Gezab district of central Uruzgan province on Thursday, a well-placed source said.

Police opened fire on civilians before noon after they staged protest in front of the district centre against the orders that they had to leave their homes and shift to other places.

 Police earlier ordered the residents of Saeedano village to leave their homes till tomorrow morning because they were allegedly accused of providing sanctuaries to the Talibaninfo-icon, according to the source.

The source said police opened fire on civilians when they gathered at the district centre to stage protest.

