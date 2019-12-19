With rupees in pocket, applicants, employees barred from offices

KHOST CITY (Pajhwok): Government servants in southeastern Khost province have restricted people’s entry to government departments holding Pakistani rupees in their pockets.

Taliba Mangal, the governor’s spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News that all the government employees were checked at the gate of the complex in governor house.

He said those keeping rupees in their pockets were not allowed to enter the complex.

In order to promote afghanis, deputy governor Abdul Wahid Patan also allowed security forces to check him, Mangal added.

Pathan said: “Afghan currency is our identity and I urge ordinary people to support the initiative untaken by the provincial government and avoid using foreign currency.”

The governor’s spokesman said the campaign to promote circulation of afghanis would last until the foreign currency was fully replaced by the afghani.

According to him, if shopkeepers and traders faced any issue during promoting afghanis, they should call 107 and share their issue.

But people said the municipality and government administration should fix the prices of products in afghanis.

sa/ma