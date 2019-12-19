Substation to light up Southern Salang Pass opens

KABUL (Pajhwok): A 220-kilovolt electricity substation has been inaugurated in southern Salang pass in central Parwan province, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) said in a statement from on Thursday

The substation worth $20 million was inaugurated for the Department of Salang Pass and Tunnels with the 220-kv distribution network.

Funded by USAID and constructed by USLUEL-OMRAN JV Company, the project was launched three years ago.

Acting Finance Minister Humayon Qayyomi at the inaugural ceremony stressed the need for creation of power networks and moving Afghanistan towards self-reliance.

Amanullah Khaleb, head of Afghanistna Breshana Shirkat, said the substation would light up the Salang Pass and facilitate passengers.

