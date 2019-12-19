Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Substation to light up Southern Salang Pass opens

Reconstruction

Substation to light up Southern Salang Pass opens

By
Pajhwok Report
On
Dec 19, 2019 - 18:53

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): A 220-kilovolt electricity substation has been inaugurated in southern Salang passinfo-icon in central Parwan province, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) said in a statement from on Thursday

The substation worth $20 million was inaugurated for the Department of Salang Pass and Tunnels with the 220-kv distribution network.

Funded by USAIDinfo-icon and constructed by USLUEL-OMRAN JV Company, the project was launched three years ago.

Acting Finance Minister Humayon Qayyomi at the inaugural ceremony stressed the need for creation of power networks and moving Afghanistaninfo-icon towards self-reliance.

Amanullah Khaleb, head of Afghanistna Breshana Shirkat, said the substation would light up the Salang Pass and facilitate passengers.

nh/ma

Tags: 

Related Article

New govt urged to build power dams on Kunar River
Agreement signed in Kabul on Khawaf-Herat railroad
Several uplift schemes inaugurated in Laghman
$2bn project to creat jobs launched in Jalalabad
Badakhshan ring road project inaugurated
  • 518 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update