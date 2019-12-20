21 Taliban killed in Laghman, Baghlan incidents

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): Twenty-one Taliban have been killed in security forces operations in eastern Laghman and northern Baghlan provinces, a statement and official said on Friday.

Eleven Taliban were killed and their training centres and facilities were destroyed in security forces ground offensive and airstrike in the Zango locality of Qarghaio district of Laghman, a statement from 02 Special Forces Unit of the National Directorate of Security (NDS ) said.

The statement said that militants trained suicide bombers, made mines and motor bombs in the facility and detonated them in Nangarhar and Laghman provinces.

Elswhere, ten Taliban were killed in separate incidents in Baghlan province, Maj. Abdul Hadi Jamal, spokesperson for Pamir Military Corp said.

Six Taliban were killed when an explosive-laden vehicle detonated on the Taliban in the Dand-i-Ghori locality. Insurgent wanted to shift the vehicle to unknown location.

Four more Taliban were killed in their own mine explosion. Baghlan Police Spokesperson Ahmad Basharat said.

The Taliban have not spoken about the incident.

