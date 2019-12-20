Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

21 Taliban killed in Laghman, Baghlan incidents

Security & Crime

21 Taliban killed in Laghman, Baghlan incidents

By
Raz Muhammad
On
Dec 20, 2019 - 21:09

 

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): Twenty-one Talibaninfo-icon have been killed in security forces operations in eastern Laghman and northern Baghlan provinces, a statement and official said on Friday.

Eleven Taliban were killed and their training centres and facilities were destroyed in security forces ground offensive and airstrike in the Zango locality of Qarghaio district of Laghman, a statement from 02 Special Forces Unit of the National Directorate of Security (NDSinfo-icon) said.

The statement said that militants trained suicide bombers, made mines and motor bombs in the facility and detonated them in Nangarhar and Laghman provinces.

Elswhere, ten Taliban were killed in separate incidents in Baghlan province, Maj. Abdul Hadi Jamal, spokesperson for Pamir Military Corp said.

Six Taliban were killed when an explosive-laden vehicle detonated on the Taliban in the Dand-i-Ghori locality. Insurgent wanted to shift the vehicle to unknown location.

Four more Taliban were killed in their own mine explosion. Baghlan Police Spokesperson Ahmad Basharat said.

The Taliban have not spoken about the incident.

nh

Tags: 

Related Article

NATO commander visits Kandahar to assess security situation
7 Taliban killed in Paktika operations
Worsening insecurity worries Herat residents
Badakhshan police seize chemical, acid from truck
Police killed three protesting civilians in Uruzgan
  • 454 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update