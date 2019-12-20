6.4 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Afghanistan, Pakistan

KABUL (Pajhwok): Parts of Afghanistan were jolted by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake on Friday.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 210km with the epicentre in a sparsely populated, remote mountain area in Badakhshan province, said the USGS, which put the quake at 6.1 on the Richter Scale.

The USGS estimated there would be few economic losses from the quake, with “a low likelihood of casualties and damage. “

According to IndiaToday, tremors were also felt in Delhi and the northern parts of India, including Mathura, Lucknow, Prayagraj, and India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

A powerful 5.6-magnitude earthquake had jolted several cities and northern parts of the country in September, leaving at least 38 people dead and over 300 others injured.

nh