9 of a family killed in Kandahar accident

Accidents & Disasters

9 of a family killed in Kandahar accident

By
Ahmad Bashir Naadem
On
Dec 20, 2019 - 15:23

KANDAHAR CITY (Pajhwok): Nine people, including womeninfo-icon and children, were killed when a car they were traveling in plunged into a canal in the Arghandab district of southern Kandahar province, an official said on Friday.

Governor Spokesperson Baheer Ahmad told Pajhwok Afghan News a Saracha type car was on its way from the Wayan locality of Shah Wali Kot district when plunged into a canal in the Khawaja Malak locality of Arghandab district.

He said four women, as many children and a man were killed in the accident which took place on Thursday night.

Ahmadi said the driver lost the direction of the road and the vehicle plunged into the canal.

He said the dead are from one family whos bodies had been taken out of water on Friday morning.

