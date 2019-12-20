Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Gen. Miller visits Kandahar, Zabul provinces to assess security situation

Security & Crime

Gen. Miller visits Kandahar, Zabul provinces to assess security situation

By
بشیر احمد نادم
On
Dec 20, 2019 - 15:47

 

KANDAHAR CITY (Pajhwok): NATOinfo-icon Forces Commander in Afghanistaninfo-icon Gen. Scott Miller has visited southern Kandahar and Zabul provinces to assess the security situation, a statement from the governor office said on Friday.

Gen. Miller arrived in Kandahar on Friday and held a meeting with Governor Hayatullah Hayat and other officials, the statement said.

Hayat briefed the NATO commander on overall security situation of Kandahar and said that with the support of Resolute Support mission heavy losses had been inflicted on the enemy and their designs had been foiled in time.

He said during military council meetings discussion over security plans of districts and cities are underway. He shared the achivment and gains of ongoing winter offensive with the NATO commander.

Kandahar governor said that peace was the basic and prime demand of the people and without peace the development of Afghanistan was not possible. He however, said that the first condition to kick off peace talks should be ceasefire which will pave the way for intra-Afghan talks.

nh

Tags: 

Related Article

7 Taliban killed in Paktika operations
Worsening insecurity worries Herat residents
Badakhshan police seize chemical, acid from truck
Police killed three protesting civilians in Uruzgan
1 person killed, 2 wounded in Kabul blast
  • 542 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update