Hajj services agreement inked with Saudi Establishment of South Asia

Religion & Culture

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Dec 20, 2019 - 12:28

 

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Hajjinfo-icon and Religious Affairs has signed agreement with the Saudi Tawafa Establishment for South Asian Pilgrims to provide basic facilities for Afghan pilgrims in upcoming Hajj ritual, a statement said on Friday.

The Hajj and Religious Affairs Minister Maulviinfo-icon Abdul Hakim Munib had traveled to Saudi Arabi to sign the agreement, the statement said, adding that president directed Munib to travel to Saudi Arabi for the arrangement of initial services for Afghan pilgrims.

The Afghan delegation discussed the management of pilgrims, official letters for the issuance the services which will be provided to the pilgrims in coming Hajj.

Munib termed the last year services process with the establishment of South Asian successful and thanked them for their services.

