Mohib, Doval talk security cooperation

KABUL (Pajhwok): National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib has held a meeting with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval and discussed security cooperation between the two countries, according to a statement on Friday.

Peace process, fight against terrorism and regional cooperation was discussed during the meeting, the statement said.

Mohib said that terrorism was a threat to all nations and need joint efforts to fight the menace.

Referring to seven point agenda, Mohib said that Afghan government wanted to create consensus at home and among counties that remained cooperative with Afghanistan for durable peace and stability.

Doval welcomed Mohib to Dheli and said there was need that regional countries should extend cooperation for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

It is worth mentioning that NSA Mohib traveled to New Dheli after a security meeting in Tehran.

