Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Mohib, Doval talk security cooperation

Governance & Politics

Mohib, Doval talk security cooperation

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Dec 20, 2019 - 11:17

 

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib has held a meeting with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval and discussed security cooperation between the two countries, according to a statement on Friday.

Peace process, fight against terrorism and regional cooperation was discussed during the meeting, the statement said.

Mohib said that terrorism was a threat to all nations and need joint efforts to fight the menace.

Referring to seven point agenda, Mohib said that Afghan government wanted to create consensus at home and among counties that remained cooperative with Afghanistaninfo-icon for durable peace and stability.

Doval welcomed Mohib to Dheli and said there was need that regional countries should extend cooperation for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

It is worth mentioning that NSA Mohib traveled to New Dheli after a security meeting in Tehran.

nh

Tags: 

Related Article

Afghanistan first country to recognize Indian Pharmacopoeia
No more free water from Afghanistan, Ghani tells neighbors
Afghanistan’s penal code explanation revealed
IEC wraps up vote recount, audit in 7 provinces
OIC on Kuala Lumpur summit: Such gatherings would weaken Islam
  • 448 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update