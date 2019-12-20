NATO commander visits Kandahar to assess security situation

KANDAHAR CITY (Pajhwok): NATO Forces Commander in Afghanistan Gen. Scott Miller has visited southern Kandahar to assess the security situation, a statement from the governor office said on Friday.

Gen. Miller arrived in Kandahar on Friday and held a meeting with Governor Hayatullah Hayat and other officials, the statement said.

Hayat briefed the NATO commander on overall security situation of Kandahar and said that with the support of Resolute Support mission heavy losses had been inflicted on the enemy and their designs had been foiled in time.

He said during military council meetings discussion over security plans of districts and cities are underway. He shared the achivment and gains of ongoing winter offensive with the NATO commander.

Kandahar governor said that peace was the basic and prime demand of the people and without peace the development of Afghanistan was not possible. He however, said that the first condition to kick off peace talks should be ceasefire which will pave the way for intra-Afghan talks.

