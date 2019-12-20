Pajhwok Services

Taliban lacks determination to peace process: Danish

Governance & Politics

Taliban lacks determination to peace process: Danish

By
Sediqi
On
Dec 20, 2019 - 21:02

  

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Second Vice President Sarwar Danish on Friday demanded ceasefire ahead of Talibaninfo-icon and Afghan government talks in the future.

Addressing a graduation ceremony here, Danish said the Taliban during the past one year showed that they have no determination for the establishment of peace.

“We believe that peace talks should begin under the leadership of Afghan government and cease fire should be observed simultaneously,” he said.

Democratic system, achievement of civil societyinfo-icon organisations, constitutions, freedom of speech, human rights should be preserved during talks otherwise durable peace will not be possible.

Taliban, however, said ceasefire with Afghan government is not possible until an agreement is reached.

Referring to election, Danish said all obstacle in the way of election had been removed and the recount process had been over in all provinces.

