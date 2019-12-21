Contracts of 452m afs projects signed in Kabul

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Water and Energy (MoWE) on Saturday signed contracts of nine projects worth 452 million afghanis with contractors and Kabul Polytechnic University.

The contracts were signed between deputy water minister Eng. Khan Mohammad Takal and representatives of private firms in Kabul.

The projects includes construction of canals, wells, guard rooms and a contract of master degree program for 60 MoWE employees with the Kabul Polytechnic University.

The reconstructions projects will be implemented in Balkh, Helmand, Panjshir, Kapisa, Nimroz, Badghis and Herat provinces.

The deputy Water and Energy minister on occasion said that the Archi Kohna canal will also be reconstructed in Kunduz province.

A number of Wolesi Jirga members were also present in the gathering and expressed their happiness over the contracts and urged the private firms’ authorities to implement the projects in good manner.

Meanwhile, the firms’ representatives also promised to implement the projects as per the contracts.

