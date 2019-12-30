Decision on ceasefire yet to be taken, says Shaheen

KABUL (Pajhwok): Taliban ’s political office in Qatar says no decision has been taken yet on a ceasefire, rejecting as baseless media reports regarding a 10-day truce.

“The Taliban’s Leadership Council agreed Sunday to a temporary cease-fire in Afghanistan , providing a window in which a peace deal with the US can be signed,” officials from the insurgent group were quoted as saying by the Associated Press

But Suhail Shaheen, spokesman for Taliban’s Qatar office, told Pajhwok Afghan News no decision had been made so far on a ceasefire. “We will share our stance after the return of our delegation from consultations with Taliban’s leadership.”

Shaheen rejected media reports with regard to the ceasefire, saying they would certainly share with the nation as and when a decision was taken on the issue.

Earlier, the BBC reported Taliban’s political office head Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar had traveled to Pakistan for discussions with the group’s leadership on a ceasefire.

The report said that Mullah Baradar had traveled to the Pakistani cities of Quetta and Peshawar, where he met Taliban councils.

But Shaheen rejected the report, explaining Mullah Baradar had not travelled to Pakistan or elsewhere.

On the other hand, a Qatar-based source confided to Pajhwok a 10-day ceasefire would be observed between the militant group and the US in accordance with a plan.

The source revealed a deal would be signed between the two sides after a ceasefire was announced and prisoners exchanged within three weeks. He suggested a 135-day ceasefire and a reduction in violence was also planned.

Afghan journalist Sami Yousafzai, who has been covering the US-Taliban talks, tweeted the insurgents had discussed a 10-day ceasefire proposal but a final decision would be made by Mullah Haibatullah Akhund.

He said the ceasefire would be observed in big cities of the country.

Anayatullah Kakar, a peace activist, tweeted: “It looks that most of the Taliban leaders support a ceasefire and a reduction in violence.” He hoped a ceasefire would pave the way for intra-Afghan talks.

sa/mud