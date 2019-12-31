5 of a family killed, 7 wounded in Kunar roof cave-in

ASADABAD (Pajhwok): Five children of a family have been killed and seven others wounded as a result of a roof collapse in eastern Kunar province, an official said on Tuesday.

Abdul Ghani Musamim, the governor’s spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News the casualties happened in Asmar district late on Monday night.

Five children of a family were killed and seven other members injured in the overnight incident, he said, adding the wounded were shifted to the district hospital and they are said to be in stable condition.

pk/mud