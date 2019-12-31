Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

5 of a family killed, 7 wounded in Kunar roof cave-in

Accidents & Disasters

5 of a family killed, 7 wounded in Kunar roof cave-in

By
Khan Wali Salarzai
On
Dec 31, 2019 - 09:25

ASADABAD (Pajhwok): Five children of a family have been killed and seven others wounded as a result of a roof collapse in eastern Kunar province, an official said on Tuesday.

Abdul Ghani Musamim, the governor’s spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News the casualties happened in Asmar district late on Monday night.

Five children of a family were killed and seven other members injured in the overnight incident, he said, adding the wounded were shifted to the district hospital and they are said to be in stable condition.

pk/mud

Tags: 

Related Article

This year’s accidents on Kabul-Jalalabad road kill 45
4 killed, 12 injured in Laghman collision
12 killed in Ghazni car-truck collision
6 ANA soldiers burn in Uruzgan blaze
6.4 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Afghanistan, Pakistan
  • 470 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update