Security & Crime

14 security personnel killed in Kunduz attack

By
Ajmal kakar
On
Jan 01, 2020 - 11:44

KUNDUZ CITY (Pajhwok): At least 14 security forces have been killed and six others wounded in a Talibaninfo-icon attack in the Dasht-i-Archi district of northern Kunduz province.

A security source, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told Pajhwok Afghan News the militants staged coordinated attack on a joint security forces base in Qarluq area of the district on Tuesday night.

He said 10 National Directorate of Security personnel, two Afghan National Army soldiers and two policemen were killed and six others wounded in the overnight assault.

Fauzia Yaftali, a member of provincial council, confirmed the attack, saying 12 security personnel were killed and two others wounded.

Hikmatullah, a resident of the area, said fierce clash took place between Taliban and security forces last night.

“There is conflict in the district every night, casualties also increased and I ask security officials to maintain the security of our district,” he added.

In a statement, the Kunduz police headquarters confirmed the militants’ attack in Dasht-i-Archi district and said two local policemen were killed and a third wounded.

According to the statement, the clash has ended in the area and reinforcement reached to the spot and the situation was under control.

Taliban are yet to comment about the overnight attack.

