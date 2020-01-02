161 Parwan IEC employees face rigging charges

CHARIKAR (Pajhwok): Over 160 Independent Election Commission (IEC ) employees have been identified for their alleged involvement in rigging and violations during the presidential election in central Parwan province and are being referred to judicial organs, an official said on Thursday.

Mohammad Haroon Aziz, the local Independent Electoral Complaints Commission (IECC) head, said: “Around 50 of the accused had been questioned and the process to question the remaining employees is underway.”

Abdul Qadir Wahab Safi, head of Parwan IEC, said the employees accused of rigging and violations included in-charge of biometrics and heads of some polling stations.

“We cooperated with the IECC in identifying employees who were involved in corruption,” said Safi.

The local IECC office said after the announcement of preliminary election result, 94 complaints were registered by the Stability and Partnership, State Builder and Peace and Islamic Justice election teams.

Earlier, the IEC central office had announced that complaints lodged with them were about electoral offenses, and if all of these complaints were to be handled one by one, there was need for a recount at around 19,000 sites.

The presidential elections were held on September 28 and the preliminary election result was announced on December 22, 2019.

Nh