Ex-president condemns killing of Iranian commander

KABUL (Pajhwok): Former President Hamid Karzai has strongly condemned US force airstrike in which Iranian Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani was killed and termed the act contrary to international principles, standards and regional peace and stability, according to a statement on Friday.

The killing of Soleimani would increase tensions and hostility in the region, and would further damage regional stability and peace, the former president office said in the statement.

Expressing condolences over the killing of Soleimani to his family and the government of Iran, Karzai termed the slain commander as a dignified person who wanted peace and stability in Afghanistan .

“The Islamic Republic of Iran maintained cordial relations with us despite the presence of US military forces in Afghanistan and worked closely with us in rebuilding our country,” the statement said.

A US airstrike killed Iranian Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad late Thursday, the Pentagon said.

The strike will add to the ongoing tensions between the two countries that could lead to widespread violence in the region and beyond.

nh