President Ghani wants US, Iran to talk out differences

Governance & Politics

President Ghani wants US, Iran to talk out differences

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Jan 04, 2020 - 10:07

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Following the killing of a top Iranian general in a US drone strike, President Ashraf Ghani said Afghanistaninfo-icon’s soli would not be used against any other country.

The US strike killed Iran’s Quds force commander Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad late on Thursday, sparking strong reactions, with Iran vowing to ravage the killing.

In a statement, the Presidential Palace said: “The Afghan government is closely monitoring the situation in the region and seeks bilateral and multilateral relations with all countries.

“Iran is our neighbour; we have linguistic, religious, historical and cultural bonds. The US is our strategic partner,” Ghani said, suggesting dialogue to solve differences.

Ghani reassured the nation and the neighbours that Afghanistan’s territory would not be used against any country.

In a telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Ghani expressed concern about an increase in violence in the region.

sa/mud

 

Tags: 

