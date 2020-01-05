Pajhwok Services

Senate also approves decree on peace ministry

Governance & Politics

By
Khwaja Basir Fitri
On
Jan 05, 2020 - 17:46

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): The Meshrano Jirgainfo-icon or upper house of parliament on Sunday also approved a presidential legislative decree on creating the State Ministry on Peace Affairs.

The presidential decree was issued on June 29, creating the State Ministry on Peace Affairs. Abdul Salam Rahimi was appointed as minister.

The Wolesi Jirga or lower house of Parliament on last Monday approved the presidential legislative decree, but some lawmakers said the decree was in conflict with the Constitution.

Ghulam Muhiuddin Munsif, who heads Senates’ judiciary commission, told today’s session that the permanent commission of the upper house had also endorsed the decree.

AmanullahAzimi, a lawmaker, asked senators to approve the decree for enhancing of the peace process in the country.

Finally, Meshrano Jirga chairman Fazal Hadi Muslimyar invited the lawmakers to vote on the presidential legislative decree number 33.

A majority of Meshrano Jirga members voted in favor of the law that contains three articles.

