Former jihadi commander gunned down in Kabul

Security & Crime

By
Ahmad Shah Erfanyar
On
Jan 06, 2020 - 11:34

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Unidentified gunmen have shot dead a former jihadiinfo-icon commander from central Parwan province in limits of the 11th police district of Kabul, an official said on Sunday.

Abdul Aziz Hakimi, a public representative from Parwan in the Wolesi Jirgainfo-icon, said during Monday’s session: “The 11th police district has turned into a lawless area but security officials don’t seem to jerk into action to stabilise the situation.”

Facebook user Younis Arian wrote: “Former jihadi commander Abdul Sattar Ghorbandi was gunned down along with his son and five others at a guesthouse belonging to an elder from Parwan.”

He added Abdul Sattar was an anti-Talibaninfo-icon figure from Ghorband and had been fighting against the insurgent group.

Police spokesman Firdous Faramarz told Pajhwok that a raid was underway in the 11th police district. He did not provide details and said the Ministry of Interior could give the requisite information.

Pajhwok tried to contact the MoI spokesman for comments, but failed. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the incident.

sa/mud

 

