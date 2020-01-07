Pajhwok Services

More water needed to boost agriculture in Daman

Bashir Ahmad Nadem.
Jan 07, 2020 - 11:34

KANDAHAR (Pajhwok): Increased water resources are needed to boost agricultureinfo-icon in the Daman district of southern Kandahar province, says an official.

Haji Khadi Khan, the district’s administrative chief, said Daman -- located close to Kandahar City -- had severely been affected by drought in previous years.

In an exclusive interview with Pajhwok Afghan News, Khadi Khan urged the central government to resolve the water shortage problem on a war footing.

He said retaining walls were being established in Tarang and Arghistan districts to store rainwater and use it for irrigation.

The official added wheat, saffron, pistachio, watermelon, melon, grapes and pomegranates were cultivated in the district.

The yield of these crops would significantly rise with the availability of more water, hoped the district chief.

Khan said 20 schools were operational across the district and more than 7,000 students, including 1,400 girls, were studying there.

Buildings are being constructed for four schools a project that would help provide an appropriate learning environmentinfo-icon for students.

The district’s educationinfo-icon department did not have its own building, he said. At least four healthinfo-icon centres in Daman remain open for 24 hours and there is no health problem for residents.

Daman had emerged as a stable district as a result of greater cooperation and coordination among provincial council members, local elders and the general public, he concluded.

