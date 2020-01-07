U-19 coach confident Afghans to reach WC semifinals

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan ’s under-19 cricket coach Raees Ahmadzai has said he is confident the side would reach the semi-finals of the upcoming U-19 World Cup.

The U-19 cricket World Cup is scheduled to begin in South Africa later this month.

The Afghanistan under-19 national team has already arrived in South Africa for training and preparedness for the upcoming mega event.

During an exclusive interview coach Raees Ahmadzai said they reached South Africa fully prepared.

Besides their training, Ahmadzai said the Afghan team will play practice matches against Bangladesh and a local South African team.

He assured that Afghanistan team would perform in the upcoming event and added that the national side was capable of reaching the Semi Finals.

He said the Afghan side was empowered by spinner Noor Ahmad Lakanwal who would be impressive in the upcoming event.

Captain Farhan Zakhel told Pajhwok Afghan News that they practiced very hard at home grounds and arrived in South African while they were fully prepared.

Sixteen participating teams in the U-19 World Cup have been divided into four groups. Afghanistan are placed with South Africa, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Canada in group.

Nh/ma