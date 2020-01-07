Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

U-19 coach confident Afghans to reach WC semifinals

Sports

U-19 coach confident Afghans to reach WC semifinals

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Jan 07, 2020 - 19:21

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Afghanistaninfo-icon’s under-19 cricket coach Raees Ahmadzai has said he is confident the side would reach the semi-finals of the upcoming U-19 Worldinfo-icon Cup.

The U-19 cricket World Cup is scheduled to begin in South Africa later this month.

The Afghanistan under-19 national team has already arrived in South Africa for training and preparedness for the upcoming mega event.

During an exclusive interview coach Raees Ahmadzai said they reached South Africa fully prepared.

Besides their training, Ahmadzai said the Afghan team will play practice matches against Bangladesh and a local South African team.

He assured that Afghanistan team would perform in the upcoming event and added that the national side was capable of reaching the Semi Finals.

He said the Afghan side was empowered by spinner Noor Ahmad Lakanwal who would be impressive in the upcoming event.

Captain Farhan Zakhel told Pajhwok Afghan News that they practiced very hard at home grounds and arrived in South African while they were fully prepared.

Sixteen participating teams in the U-19 World Cup have been divided into four groups. Afghanistan are placed with South Africa, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Canada in group.

Nh/ma

Tags: 

Related Article

Afghan squad in South Africa for U-19 World Cup
39 Afghans want to be part of Pakistan Super League
2019 a meltdown moment for cricket in Afghanistan
ACB committed to reforms, good governance: Barakzai
MMA fighter Safari downs Russian opponent
  • 517 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update